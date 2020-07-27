United, Chelsea into CL; Bournemouth, Watford down from EPL

CLICK ON THIS LINK FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Chelsea beat Wolverhampton 2-0 after an objective and a help by Mason Mount and ended up in the 4th and last Champions League certifying location above Leicester, which has actually remained in the leading 4 for the majority of the season.

Leicester, rather, will play in the Europa League in addition to Tottenham, which drew 1-1 at Crystal Palace to protect 6th location– above Wolverhampton on objective distinction.

The fight to prevent the 2 staying transfer locations went to the wire as Aston Villa scored in the 84 th minute, yielded a minute later on, then hung on for 1-1 draw at West Ham to make it through. Captain Jack Grealish scored Villa’s objective in what might be his last video game for his boyhood club.

Bournemouth did what it needed to do and beat Everton, 3-1, however wound up one point behindVilla Watford was likewise relegated as the next-to-last group after losing 3-2 at Arsenal.

Manchester City passed 100 objectives for the project with a 5-0 win over last-place and already-demoted Norwich, a video game that marked the last in the Premier League for David Silva after 10 years withCity Kevin De Bruyne got a record-tying 20 th help of the season and likewise scored two times.

Liverpool ended its title-winning season with a 3-1 win at Newcastle and ended up on a club-record 99 points.

Also, Southampton beat Sheffield United 3-1, with Danny Ings scoring his 22 nd objective of the season. That left him one behind Leicester’s Jamie Vardy, who won the Golden Boot as the league’s greatest scorer.

SWANSEA ON TOP

Andre Ayew’s fantastic late strike provided Swansea a 1-0 win over 10- guy Brentford in the very first leg of their League Championship playoff semifinal.

Ayew, who had actually earlier seen his second-half charge conserved by David Raya, struck 9 minutes from time at the Liberty Stadium with a relentless volley from 16 backyards.

Leeds and West Bromwich have actually currently been promoted to the Premier League from the second-tier Championship.