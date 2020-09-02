United Airlines will furlough 16,000 employees

By
Jackson Delong
-

In a brand-new memo to its employees, United (UAL) states that 16,370 employees will be furloughed when payroll limitations connected to a federal bailout end October 1. United executives informed press reporters on Wednesday that the number is less than half of the airline company’s July furlough forecast, thanks in part to 7,400 employees accepting early retirements or voluntary departures, and an undefined number taking unsettled leave.

United’s memo calls furloughs a “heart-wrenching” last hope, however the airline company “cannot continue with staffing levels that significantly exceed the schedule we fly.”

“It is our expectation that things don’t get anything back close to normal until a vaccine is developed and widely administered,” stated a United executive on a rundown call with press reporters. He worried that an extension of CARES Act payroll security can stem furloughs– which the airline company in in touch with the White House and congress– however a brand-new bailout appears not likely.

“To be clear, an extension would be the one thing that would prevent involuntary furloughs on October 1 and hopefully delay any potential impact on employees until early 2021,” checks out the memo.

Read The Full Article

Post Views: 15

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR