United Airlines has a new mask policy: Passengers must wear masks in airports

The policy goes into effect on Friday.
The move comes as the airline announced a $1.6 billion loss in the second quarter of the year — the worst loss in its nearly hundred-year history. The airline reports that it is still burning $40 million in cash each day as the coronavirus pandemic has cratered revenues by 80 percent.
Delta Air Lines (DAL), which also requires passengers wear masks starting at check-in, updated its mask policy on Monday. It is now telling customers who have a health condition preventing them from wearing a face covering to maybe reconsider flying. Those who do still want to fly the airline will need to submit to a health consultation at the airport with a doctor provided by the airline.