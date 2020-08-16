Unit Pack Power Ebike Battery – 48V/52V 20Ah Electric Bike Lithinum Battery 1800W/1500W/1000W – Lithium ion Battery Pack

【2-5 Days arrive via Fedex】Ship from TX US, arrived about 2-5 working days after shipment.

🏆🏆🏆 We are the ONLY Authorised store of Unit Pack Power Factory on Amazon.
>>> How to identify fake seller: The “brand” on upper left side of the product tittle should be ” Unit Pack Power” for authorised seller.

🏆🏆🏆 Link to our store for more batteries:
www.amazon.com/shops/unitpackpower

🥇🥇🥇 NOTE BEFORE ORDER :
Our battery fit most motor kits ,for example: Bafang, Tongsheng, but exclude : Bosch,SHIMANO, Yamaha，Panasonic .
To Full Charge the Battery, Please Turn On the Switch .

🥇🥇🥇 UPP 2020 Newest Triangle Battery:
🎗🎗🎗 Replacement Li-ion Battery for Extend range, increase speed, fit for most Ebikes like: Juiced Biks Scramber// Rad Rover .

Parameter:(Parameter selection button under the main image section)

🖊🖊🖊🖊 (If need other discharge connector, pls contact seller after order.)

🚲 48V 20AH 1000W 750W 500W (13S8P)
Nominal Voltage: 48V
Rated Capacity: 20Ah
Max Constant Discharge Current:30A( BMS)
Apply for: 200-1000W Motor
Charger : 54.6V 2.5A
Battery Cell: 2500mAH Cell
Discharge: Anderson(Male&Female)

🚲 52V 20AH 1800W 1500W 1200W (14S8P)
Nominal Voltage: 52V
Rated Capacity: 20Ah
Max Constant Discharge Current:40A( BMS)
Apply for: 200-1500W Motor
Charger : 58.8V 2.5A
Battery Cell: 2500mAH Cell
Discharge: Anderson(Male&Female)

🚲 52V 20AH 1000W 750W 500W (14S8P)
Nominal Voltage: 52V
Rated Capacity: 20Ah
Max Constant Discharge Current:30A( BMS)
Apply for: 200-1000W Motor
Charger : 58.8V 2.5A
Battery Cell: 2500mAH Cell
Discharge: Anderson(Male&Female)

Charge time: 8-9 Hours
Cycle Life: ≥80% Capacity After 800 Cycles

🥇【Parameter &Shipment】 This triangle Ebike battery is 48V 20AH, suitable for 1000W/750W/500W（50W-1000W） motor. Max constant discharge current: 30A. Size: 14.4x 9.3x 15.6in &T3.2in. Charger:54.6V 2.5A . Discharge：Anderson（Male&Female Side）【Shipment】Please ignore the default delivery time in amazon system. We ship from USA via Fedex, standard shipping will takes 2-5 days to arrive.
🥇【Lithium Ion Battery Key Features】Built-in genuine A grade 18650 lithium cell.// With USB port can charge cell phone and bluetooth speaker.//With on/off button, help you save more power.// Lighted battery LED power Indicator, inform you charge your battery on time.// Each pack have ran through a full charge and discharge test in produce, to make sure you are getting every amp hour you paid for.
🥇【Safety & Convenient】High quality electric cells and built-in a 30A BMS protective plate, prevent over charge, over discharge, over current and short circuit and ensure the long life expectancy.
🥇【 ≥80% Capacity After 800 Cycles】UPP has implemented a strict high quality management policy:Every Lithium battery have pass the QC appearance and function test before shipment. The Ebike battery charge cycle exceeds 1000 times, life expectancy of up to 5 years.
🥇【One Year Quality Warranty and Lifetime Technical Support】We are not only the seller but also a professional manufacturer. We has been in long-term cooperation with Samsung, LG, Sanyo . All new UPP batteries enjoy a 1-year warranty . We have technical team based in US. offers the best customer support.If you have requirements for other different models and capacities, please contact us and we can customize them for you.

