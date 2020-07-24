Unit Pack Power Ebike Battery 20Ah- 48V/52V/60V Ebike Battery for 2000W/ 1500W/1000W/500W Go Kart E – Scooter – Lithium ion Battery Pack



Price: $508.00

(as of Jul 24,2020 15:02:51 UTC – Details)





🎗🎗【Parameter &Shipment】 This PVC Ebike battery is 60V 25AH, suitable for 2200W/2000W/1800W/ 1500W/ motor(1000W-2200W). Max constant discharge current:50A. Size:300× 200× 70MM.Charger: 67.2V 4A. Discharge connector: A set of XT60(Including Male Side&Female Side).(If you need other connector, please contact seller after place order)【Shipment】Please ignore the default delivery time in amazon system. We ship from USA, normally standard shipping will takes about 2-5 days to arrive by air.

🎗🎗【Waterproof Material】The outer layer of the battery pack made of waterproof PVC material, insulation, anti-corrosion and wear resistance . The inner layer has the advantages of low melting point, waterproof seal and high adhesion.【NOTE】Don’t fix the battery on bike directly, it is easy to suffer from collision or extrusion, will shorten battery life. We suggest to put it in a bag, a case.

🎗🎗【800-1000 Cycle Times】UPP has implemented a strict high quality management policy:Every Lithium battery have pass the QC appearance and function test before shipment. The Ebike battery charge cycle exceeds 1000 times, life expectancy of up to 5 years.

🎗🎗【Safety & Convenient】High quality electric cells and built-in a 50A BMS protective plate, prevent over charge, over discharge, over current and short circuit and ensure the long life expectancy.

🎗🎗【One Year Quality Warranty and Lifetime Technical Support】We are not only the seller but also a professional manufacturer. We has been in long-term cooperation with Samsung, LG, Sanyo . All new UPP batteries enjoy a 1-year warranty . We have technical team based in US. offers the best customer support.If you have requirements for other different models and capacities, please contact us and we can customize them for you.