Unique Champions League semi-final fixtures ends 24-year domination of English and Spanish sides

The competitors will boast a various mix of countries this time around after a couple of surprise outcomes

For the very first time because 1996, no English or Spanish sides will contend in this year’s edition of the Champions League semi-finals.

Manchester City’s shock 3-1 defeat versus Lyon on Saturday night implies 2 clubs from France and Germany respectively are left alive in the competitors this season.

Bundesliga attire RB Leipzig sign up with Lyon as the other surprise packages in the last 4 after they beat Atletico Madrid 2-1 earlier in the week.

Barcelona, Spain’s last staying hope in the Champions League, were themselves sent out packaging from the competitors in embarrassing style on Friday night as Bayern Munich declared an 8-2 triumph in their quarter-final.

With just French and German groups left standing, this is the very first time because 2013 that simply 2 countries are being represented at the semi-final phase of theChampions League

Paris Saint-Germain will deal with Leipzig in the very first final-four face-off on Tuesday prior to Bayern take on Lyon onWednesday

Lyon’s outstanding go to the semi-finals has actually seen them knockout Serie A champions Juventus and now City after they only simply handled to leave their group courtesy of a 2-2 draw versus Leipzig …