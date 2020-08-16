Union of Muslim Scholars condemns escalating UAE normalisation with Israel – Middle East Monitor

Secretary-General of International Union for Muslim Scholars, Ali Qaradaghi, condemned on Saturday escalating UAE normalisation with Israel.

On Twitter, the authorities composed: “We are still with justice and against oppression,” describing the detainees inside the UAE’s jails. “Stop oppression and aggression,” he included.

“You hug the sons of Zion and humiliate the true believers.”

On 9 June, a 2nd UAE aircraft landed in Israel’s Ben Gurion airport. The 2 flights removed straight from Abu Dhabi and headed toIsrael Emirati authorities declared they were bring medical materials for Palestinians to assist with their battle versus the coronavirus, nevertheless Palestinians stated they had actually not been notified about the shipment and contradicted it.

Despite criticism from Palestinian factions, over the previous year there have actually been a growing number of high profile Israeli ministers’ sees to a series of Gulf nations. The Bahraini foreign minister call for Israel to be accepted in the Middle East, and Israel declares it prepares to open a diplomatic objective in Oman.

In December 2018, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that Oman had actually permitted Israeli airplanes to fly over its airspace, another action in the normalisation of relations in between Israel and its Arab neighbours.

