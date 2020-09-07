Union of Journalists of Armenia calls for efforts not to include  NA Deputy Speaker's legal initiative into agenda

The following is a statement by the Union of Journalists of Armenia:

Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Alen Simonyan has published a legislative initaitive in the social media, proposing an increase in the amount of compensation for insult and defamation to AMD 1,000,000 and AMD 10,000,000, respectively (instead of the previous AMD 5,000,and AMD 10,000,000 and AMD 2,000,000).

This initiative is yet another tool for the incumbent authorities is aimed at restricting free speech in general and freedom of press in particular.

On October 4, 2007, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) adopted Resolution N 1577(2007) Towards Decriminalisation of Defamation, which clearly stipulates that it is necessary to set reasonable and proportionate maxima for awards for damages and interest in defamation cases so that the viability of a defendant media organ is not placed at risk, as well as provide appropriate legal guarantees against awards for damages and interest that are disproportionate to the actual injury.

The right to freedom of expression includes the freedom to receive and impart information and ideas without interference by public authority and regardless of frontiers, as prescribed by Article 10 of the European Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental…

Read The Full Article