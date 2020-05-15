Union “extremely disappointed” by Kroger’s decision to end Hero Pay

An employee lots boxes onto a pallet at a KrogerCo grocery store warehouse in Louisville, Kentucky, on March20 Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg by means of Getty Images

The United Food and also Commercial Workers International Union is “extremely disappointed by Kroger’s decision to end Hero Pay,” the union’s head of state Marc Perrone stated in a declaration.

Kroger introduced Friday that the firm would certainly end Hero Pay for workers and also supply a single bonus offer to its employees.

The Hero Pay program, which saw a boost of $2 per hr beginning March 31, is established to end Sunday.

“The simple fact is that the COVID-19 pandemic continues. Social distancing continues,” the declaration stated. “Kroger workers are still required to wear masks. There is no vaccine.”

Perrone stated that raised sales and also earnings made by food store make the decision to end Hero Pay “more inexplicable.”

“The reality is that Kroger is choosing to ignore this pandemic,” Perrone stated. “This is not how we treat heroes in America.”

More context: At the very least 65 grocery store employees have actually passed away and also at the very least 9,810 have actually been contaminated or revealed to the coronavirus, according to the UFCW declaration.

KentuckyGov Andy Beshear responded to the information Friday stating he desires the extra pay to proceed as the pandemic isn’t over.

“Kroger is suspending Hero Pay to workers effective Sunday, can I react to that news? Man, our grocery store workers have done incredible work. This virus isn’t gone, I would love to see that pay increase,” Beshear said. “Of course, it’s additional $2 per hour so I will tell you, I’d love to see that additional pay continue, even beyond this. I like to think that you ought to be able to support your family working just one job, and it’s been a really important job.”