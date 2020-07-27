Union chief warns of ‘serious industrial unrest’ if ministers order civil servants to return to work

A union chief has actually alerted that civil servants might go on strike if called back to their desks to clear the stockpiles in civil services.

Mark Serwotka stated ministers will deal with ‘serious industrial unrest’ if they inform their personnel to return.

The hardline position of the basic secretary of the Public and Commercial Services Union threatens Boris Johnson’s effort to take on ‘backlog Britain’.

These are the substantial hold-ups that have actually developed in providing main files such as passports, driving licences and birth certificates.

It likewise threatens efforts to breathe life into towns and cities by motivating workplace personnel back to work.

Mr Johnson desires strategies from ministers today to clear the hold-ups that have actually developed given that civil servants were informed to work from house inMarch Last week civil service chief Alex Chisholm informed Whitehall departments to begin getting authorities back in from August 1. The PCS is the greatest civil service union, with 200,000- plus members.

After being informed on the back-to-work strategies, it informed members they did not have to co-operate and blamed the guideline on ‘political pressure exerted by Tory MPs’.

In a letter to Mr Chisholm, Mr Serwotka composed: ‘This unnecessary and hasty push for an upscaling at workplaces has the potential to create serious industrial unrest. It is clear this is a political decision to use public sector workers to prop up a decaying economic model.’

Last night ex-Cabinet minister Damian Green stated the strike hazard was ‘appalling’.

He included: ‘It is clear some services cannot be run properly working from home.’