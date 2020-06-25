Unilever’s ‘Fair and Lovely’ skincare products in India will rebranded

Hindustan Unilever, the Indian subsidiary of the worldwide consumer goods giant, announced Thursday that it would “stop using the word ‘Fair’ in the brand name” of its array of skin creams.

The decision was taken to shift toward “a more inclusive vision of beauty,” the company said in a statement.

In India, the preference for lighter skin is a longstanding, contentious issue. Activists who oppose the use of cosmetics for skin-lightening say a number of the best-known Bollywood stars have perpetuated the trend by lending their names and faces to advertising campaigns promoting “fairness” salves.

Hindustan Unilever acknowledged in its statement Thursday that it had previously played up “the benefits of fairness, whitening and skin lightening” while marketing its products. It said that it sought to maneuver away from that starting a year ago, by removing all mention of “words such as ‘fair/fairness’, ‘white/whitening’, and ‘light/lightening'” on the packaging of the “Fair & Lovely” skin salves. The company now chooses to emphasize “glow, even tone, skin clarity and radiance” as an alternative, it said. “The brand has never been and is not a bleaching product,” it added. Beauty brands have typically enjoyed a booming global business in skin lightening products. Prior to the recent backlash, the international market for skin whitening cosmetics was predicted to achieve more than $6.5 billion by 2025, according to a written report by Global Industry Analysts. Hindustan Unilever bills itself as you of India’s biggest consumer goods organizations, and claims its products reach nine out of 10 house holds in the united states. The proposed new manufacturer is at the mercy of regulatory approval, and will likely just take effect some time in the following few months, the business said Thursday. — CNN’s Swati Gupta and Monica Sarkar contributed to this report.

