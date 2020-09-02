Unilever to spend €1bn cutting fossil fuels from detergents

Unilever is planning to spend €1bn changing what it puts in its laundry and cleaning products to cut out ingredients made from fossil fuels.

The consumer goods group aims to eliminate fossil fuel-based chemicals from products such as Persil laundry powder and Domestos bleach over a decade. It is the first initiative of this scale for cleaning products.

Peter ter Kulve, president of Unilever’s €11bn homecare unit, said the cleaning sector faced a “diesel moment”, referring to revelations that diesel-fuelled cars caused more pollution than thought.

“We have our diesel moment — I think everyone realises that the time has come that the cleaning industry has to pivot, and ask: ‘How do we clean up cleaning?’”

The initiative comes as chief executive Alan Jope seeks to halve emissions from Unilever products across their life cycle by 2030, while also pushing up sluggish sales growth.

It’s these kind of projects which will give investors confidence they are truly trying to tackle the problem

Mr ter Kulve said the changes would mean working with a wider range of suppliers, such as the US microbe technology group Ginkgo Bioworks, in addition to traditional ones such as Dow Chemical.

Unilever’s homecare division…