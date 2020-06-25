Unilever renames Fair & Lovely skin cream after backlash

Image copyright

Unilever will rename Fair & Lovely, a skin-lightening cream which includes been criticised for promoting negative stereotypes around dark skin tones.

It will even remove references to “whitening” or “lightening” on these products, which can be purchased across Asia.

Unilever acknowledged the branding suggests “a singular ideal of beauty”.

Two separate petitions urging Unilever to stop the production of its Fair & Lovely range have now been signed by more than 18,000 people in recent weeks.

“This product has built upon, perpetuated and benefited from internalised racism and promotes anti-blackness sentiments,” one says.

A second petition claimed the cream “tells us that there is something wrong with our color, that we have to be light in order to feel beautiful. In order to feel worthy.”

‘Fully committed’

Sunny Jain, President of Beauty & Personal Care at Unilever, said: “We are fully focused on having an international portfolio of skin care brands that’s inclusive and cares for several skin tones, celebrating greater diversity of beauty.

“We recognise that the use of what ‘fair’, ‘white’ and ‘light’ suggest one ideal of beauty that individuals don’t think is right, and we want to address this.”

“The brand never been and is not a bleaching product,” Unilever added.

The consumer goods giant also said that it had removed before-and-after impressions and “shade guides” on Fair & Lovely packaging in 2019. The skin care range comes across countries such as India, Indonesia, Thailand and Pakistan.

Unilever’s move comes as cosmetics firms around the world reassess their products and marketing strategies in light of the Black Lives Matters movement, sparked by George Floyd’s death.

George Floyd died in Minneapolis in May as a white police officer held a knee on his neck for almost nine minutes.

The final moments were filmed on phones. Four police officers involved have been sacked and charged over his death.

Avoid skin-lightening creams ‘at all costs’

‘I nearly died from skin-whitening creams’

‘Hugely disappointing’

Writer and activist Poorna Bell said that Unilever’s announcement was “hugely disappointing”.

“It doesn’t do enough to make reparations for the untold mental and emotional damage done by colourism,” a prejudice or discrimination against individuals with a dark skin tone, usually among folks of the same ethnic group.

“Renaming the products doesn’t mean anything – that’s still just colourism by another word,” she said.

She also referred to as for Unilever to match Johnson & Johnson’s recent commitment to stop trying to sell certain services and products that are advertised as dark-spot reducers in Asia and the Middle East, but have been utilized by consumers to lighten skin tone.

Company commitments

Skin-lightening services and products are typically targeted at women in the Black and Asian communities, says Dr Steve Garner, a sociologist, who performed one of the first British studies into skin-lightening.

Nivea’s parent company Beiersdorf told the BBC that it “stands against racism and discrimination of any kind and supports the Black Lives Matter movement.”

Nivea’s Natural Fairness line comes in the Middle East, India in addition to Nigeria and Ghana.

On its Middle East internet site, the product is described as having the ability to “prevent the darkening of skin tone”.

When asked by the BBC if it would amend the description, Nivea said that the item contains SPF-15 “which helps prevent sun-induced skin damage, such as irregular dark pigmentation, for any skin type.”

It added: “We are currently doing a review in all our products descriptions and are in the process of re-evaluating and updating the description that may cause any misinterpretation.”

L’Oreal didn’t respond to the BBC’s request comment on its Garnier White Complete range.

In a YouTube video advertising the number, cartoon pictures of women are put side-by-side, claiming that the products can “brighten” the skin.

“The language around these products upholds the beauty standards that lighter or whiter skin is more desirable,” Nomshado Michelle Baca, the founder of beauty brand A Complexion Company.

“The individual who formulated and marketed the products is not likely to be a person of colour, resulting in a warped perception that all black women desire lighter skin.”

But she argues that the conversation is becoming “hyper-focused on the change of someone’s entire complexion.

“The woman who wants to treat small regions of scarring is left invisible and without options but to use the damaging services and products available in unregulated retailers or black hair shops.”

Banned products

Unless they truly are issued on prescription with a doctor, ointments containing hydroquinone, steroids or mercury are banned in britain – due to their potentially serious side-effects.

Consumers have previously been warned by the Local Government Association to steer clear of those toxic services and products that can “act like paint stripper”.

BBC News identified products containing the bleaching agent hydroquinone available to UK customers on online marketplace EBay.

A spokesperson with regard to EBay advised the BASSE CONSOMMATION: “Only things that comply with what the law states are allowed to become listed on amazon and any kind of products that contain hydroquinone, anabolic steroids or mercury are prohibited.

“Listings that contain these components were right away removed and that we are taking observance action contrary to the sellers. We work strongly with corporate authorities which include Trading Standards and the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency to maintain our local community safe.”

They added of which EBay have been updating the “offensive components policy” recently weeks because of the Black Lives Matter movement.

“In the bigger photo, companies needs to have been those things, for example weeding out possibly poisonous items, a long time ago,” Dr Steve Garner extra.

“Realistically, these kinds of commitments may have very little effect for an international company.”