Unilever halts advertising on Facebook and Twitter

“Given our Responsibility Framework and the polarized atmosphere in the U.S., we have decided that starting now through at least the end of the year, we will not run brand advertising in social media newsfeed platforms Facebook, Instagram and Twitter in the U.S.,” the organization said in a statement. “Continuing to advertise on these platforms at this time would not add value to people and society. We will be monitoring ongoing and will revisit our current position if necessary.”

“Based on the current polarization and the election that we are having in the US, there needs to be much more enforcement in the area of hate speech,” Luis Di Como, Unilever’s executive vice president of global media, told the Journal within an interview.

Unilever’s commitment marks the broadest and potentially most damaging yet of companies which have taken a stand against Facebook. The company was the 30th-highest spender on Facebook advertising in 2019, pouring a lot more than $42 million into the platform, according to estimates by the advertising intelligence company Pathmatics.