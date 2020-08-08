UniKeep High Capacity PlayStation Themed Disc Storage Case – Holds 80 Discs



Price: $19.99

(as of Aug 08,2020 06:36:31 UTC – Details)



The UniKeep PlayStation Video Game Case is perfect for your PlayStation game collection and works with all PlayStation consoles PS4, PS3, PS2, PS1. The attractive PlayStation design sets this game case apart from the rest. The high-capacity, protective case stores all of your video games in one location, and has enough space for 80 video game discs. High-quality Safety-sleeve pages securely hold game discs without scratching. Fully enclosed and snap-locking ensures your PlayStation games are secure in any situation.

DIGITALLY PRINTED PLAYSTATION THEME ON A UNIKEEP CASE / BINDER – A high quality, fun design to match your game collection

THE UNIKEEP CASE IS A STACKABLE 1.5 INCH CASE WITH METAL BINDER RINGS – UniKeep is a patented polypropylene case with a snap locking feature

10 DISC STORAGE PAGES ARE INCLUDED – Each page holds 8 Playstation video game discs – the included pages can hold a total of 80 discs

COMPLETELY MADE AND PRINTED IN THE USA