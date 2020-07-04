Unified entrance exams underway in Armenia – Panorama

July 4 is the 2nd day of Unified Entrance Exam (UEE) for university admissions. The Assessment and Testing Center, which oversees the UEE, reports that 23 testing centers out of 47 has opened doors for an overall total of 2233 high school students to take exams in Geography, Armenian History and Chemistry.

In capital Yerevan, 8 testing centers operate. 75 applicants are taking exam in Geography. The testing center is found at basic school N170, while the examination in Chemistry is held at School N189. In the remaining testing centres through the capital city students are sitting exams in Armenian history.

The applicants reached testing centers at 08.30. Due to the pandemic, the necessity of taking three exams for university admission was dropped this season and students were wanted to take one exam of these choice.