The President of South Ossetia Anatoly Bibilov stated that unification with Russia is the strategic goal of the republic, in which case they will be part of the historical homeland.

“I think that unification with Russia is our strategic goal, our way, the aspiration of the people. And we will move forward in that way. We will take appropriate legal steps in the near future. “The Republic of South Ossetia will be part of its historical homeland, Russia,” Bibilov was quoted as saying by the press service of Russia’s ruling United Russia party.