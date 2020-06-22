UNICEF: Countries failing to prevent violence against children – Panorama

Half of the world’s children, or approximately 1 billion children each year are influenced by physical, sexual or psychological violence, enduring injuries, disabilities and death, because countries have failed to follow established strategies to protect them.

This is according to a fresh report published today by the World Health Organization (WHO), UNICEF, UNESCO, the Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General on Violence against Children, and the End Violence Partnership, UNICEF said in a press release.

“There is never any excuse for violence against children,” said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General. “We have evidence-based tools to prevent it, which we urge all countries to implement. Protecting the health and well-being of children is central to protecting our collective health and well-being, now and for the future.”

The report – Global Status Report on Preventing Violence Against Children 2020 – is the firstly its kind, charting progress in 155 countries against the “INSPIRE” framework, a couple of seven techniques for preventing and responding to violence against children. The report signals a clear need in all countries to scale up efforts to implement them. While nearly all countries (88%) have key laws in place to protect children against violence, less than half of countries (47%) said we were holding being strongly enforced.

The report includes the first ever global homicide estimates especially for children under 18 years old – previous estimates were based on data that included 18 to 19-year olds. It finds that, in 2017, around 40,000 children were victims of homicide.

“Violence against children has always been pervasive, and now things could be getting much worse,” said UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore. “Lockdowns, school closures and movement restrictions have left far too many children stuck with their abusers, without the safe space that school would normally offer. It is urgent to scale up efforts to protect children during these times and beyond, including by designating social service workers as essential and strengthening child helplines.”

Progress is usually uneven

Of the INSPIRE strategies, only access to schools through enrollment showed probably the most progress with 54% of countries reporting that an adequate number of children in need were being reached in this manner. Between 32% to 37% of countries considered that victims of violence could access support services, while 26% of countries provided programmes on parent and caregiver support; 21% of countries had programmes to change harmful norms; and 15% of countries had modifications to provide safe physical surroundings for children.

Although a lot of countries (83%) have national data on violence against children, only 21% used these to set baselines and national targets to prevent and respond to violence against children.

About 80% of countries have national plans of action and policies but only one-fifth have plans which can be fully funded or have measurable targets. A lack of funding combined with inadequate professional capacity are likely contributing factors and a reason why implementation has been slow.

The COVID-19 response and its particular impact on children

Stay-at-home measures including school closures have limited the usual sourced elements of support for families and folks such as friends, extended family or professionals. This further erodes victims’ ability to successfully deal with crises and the new routines of lifestyle. Spikes in calls to helplines for child abuse and intimate partner violence have been observed.

And while online communities have grown to be central to maintain many children’s learning, support and play, a rise in harmful on line behaviours including cyberbullying, risky online behavior and sexual exploitation have been identified.

“Ending violence against children is the right thing to do, a smart investment to make, and it’s possible. It is time to fully fund comprehensive national action plans that will keep children safe at home, at school, online and in their communities,” said Dr Howard Taylor, End Violence Partnership. “We can and must create a world where every child can thrive free from violence and become a new generation of adults to experience healthy and prosperous lives.”