UNICEF: A third of world’s children missed remote learning – Panorama

The U.N. children’s company states a minimum of a third of children could not access remote learning when the COVID- 19 pandemic closed schools, producing “a global education emergency,” The Associated Press reported.

At the height of lockdowns implied to suppress the pandemic, almost 1.5 billion children were impacted by school closures, UNICEF stated.

“For at least 463 million children whose schools closed due to COVID-19, there was no such a thing as remote learning,” UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore stated.

“The sheer number of children whose education was completely disrupted for months on end is a global education emergency,” she stated in a declaration.“The repercussions could be felt in economies and societies for decades to come.”

The report launched late Wednesday night highlights considerable inequality throughout areas, with school children in sub-Saharan Africa the most impacted. The greatest number of children love by area remained in South Asia, a minimum of 147 million, according to the report.

UNICEF stated the report utilized an internationally representative analysis on the accessibility of house- based innovation and tools required for remote learning, such as access to tv, radio and web, and the accessibility of curricula provided by the …