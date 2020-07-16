UNI-SUN Hoverboard for Kids, 6.5″ Two Wheel Electric Scooter, Self Balancing Hoverboard with LED Lights for Adults, UL 2272 Certified Hover Board

Price: $119.99
Many Series,Follow Your Wishes！
Chrome Series
Only Classified as Bluetooth Version
All Equipped with LED Frontlights and Flashing Wheels
All Models Supported Speaker & Sidelights
Chrome Series- Very Dazzling, Sparkling, Eye-catching
Recommended for 9-12 yrs Kids
Pure-Color Series
Classified as Bluetooth / Non-Bluetooth Version
Both Equipped with LED Frontlights and Flashing Wheels
Only Bluetooth Version Supported Speaker & Sidelights
Pure-colors Series- Easy to Match, Simple, Elegant
Recommended for 4-8 yrs Kids
Funny Series
Only Classified as Bluetooth Version
All Equipped with LED Frontlights and Flashing Wheels
All Models Supported Speaker & Sidelights
Funny Series- Featured Colors, Interesting Patterns
Fit for All Kid and Teens
Fashion, Popular, Star Products.
UNI-SUN HOVERBOARD FEATURES
Cool Lights
Equipped with high luminance LED lights and colorful flashing wheels, makes travel safer and fun while riding in the darkness.
Gyroscope Foot Sensors
Easier to control and master in minutes.Swiftly responds to angle and speed.Enable to ride at will and enjoy fun.
Smart Self Balancing
Equipped with smart chips and self balancing system, ensure you to master balanced in seconds and free to ride anywhere.
Powerful Dual Motor
Equipped with dual powerful motors,enable Max Mileages 10 kms, enjoy a wonderful trip.
Color Options
Black, White, Blue, Green, Pink, Purple
Graffiti, Carbon Blue, Star Purple, Camo Green, Star Blue, Tire
Black, Grey, Yellow, Camo Green
Graffiti, Carbon Black, Colorful Bubbles, Graffiti Green, Star Blue
Gold, Rose Red, Blue, Purple, Green, Red
Wheels Size
6.5 inches
6.5 inches
8.5 inches
6.5 inches
6.5 inches
Lithium Battery
24V/2.0Ah
24V/2.0Ah
36V/4.0Ah
24V/2.0Ah
24V/2.0Ah
Charging Time
4-5 Hours
4-5 Hours
5-6 Hours
4-5 Hours
4-5 Hours
Riding Range
10 kms
10 kms
10 kms
10 kms
10 kms
Weight-Bearing
44-200 lb
44-200 lb
44-264 lb
44-200 lb
44-200 lb
Bluetooth Speaker
Most Supported
✓
Most Supported
✓
✓
▶▶Safety Certified-Meet UL2272 Safety standard, our hoverboards have passed all safety tests and are certified.
▶▶Easier to Master- Smart Self balancing system makes it easier than ever for beginners to learn to ride a hoverboard.
▶▶Hoverboard Parameter- 36V/2.0Ah Li-ion rechargable batteries, Dual 300 Watt Motors. Up to 9.3 MPH, 44lbs-264lbs. Average Riding Range 9.3 Miles.
▶▶High Performance- 6.5″ solid rubber tires ensure you travel through most terrains with ease.
▶▶Buy with Confidence- We provides professional and fast customer services. Any Problem just don’t hesitate to contact us.