UNI-SUN Bluetooth Hoverboard for Kids, 6.5″ Two-Wheel Self Balancing Hoverboard with Bluetooth and LED Lights, Electric Scooter for Adult with UL 2272 Certified(Black)



Price: $129.99

(as of Jul 23,2020 07:20:36 UTC – Details)



Specifications:

▶▶Quality Assurance – UNI-SUN hoverboard has been tested for electrical, charger system and fire-safety, passed all the necessary CE/ RoHS /FCC/UL 2272 certified, which can ensure rider’s safety.

▶▶Bluetooth Supported – Built-in wireless speaker can be easily connected to portable devices in second, just enjoy your favorite music or books without wearing headphones. Make your hoverboard the coolest one with extraordinary sound effect.

▶▶Perfect Design – Sturdy solid tires with 6.5″ colorful flashing wheel and Side lights, high illumination LED frontlight, strong shell and sturdy structure,Safe and Stable,durable,fashion.

▶▶Excellent Performance – Equiped with smart self balancing system,easy to learn for beginners and amateurs. 36V/2.0Ah Li-ion batteries, dual 300 watt hub motors, quick charging and longer using time.

▶▶Best Help for You – Please do not hesitate to contact us,if you have any problems during the use,and you will get perfect after-sales service.Go on now,provide you and your loved a wonderful riding fun.