Unhinged Chelsea Handler Bizarrely Claims Georgia Gov. Kemp Committed ‘War Crimes’ Over Mask Policy

The radically leftwing Chelsea Handler isn’t exactly known for being the sharpest tool in the shed, but she really outdid herself this time when she claimed that Georgia Governor Brian Kemp is committing “war crimes” with his mask policy.

Handler took to Twitter on Thursday to bizarrely argue that Kemp and his fellow Republican governors —Governor Greg Abbott (R-TX) and Governor Doug Ducey (R-AZ)— should be “in jail” for what they are doing when it comes to masks.

“War crimes: @GovKemp refusing to mandate a mask wearing policy when the entire country is fighting a virus that can kill,” Handler tweeted. “You are violating the care of your own healthcare workers, plus all civilians who YOU are supposed to be governing.”

War crimes: @GovKemp refusing to mandate a mask wearing policy when the entire country is fighting a virus that can kill. You are violating the care of your own healthcare workers, plus all civilians who YOU are supposed to be governing. You belong in jail with Ducey and Abbott. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) July 16, 2020

This tweet came directly after Kemp released a new set of policies for his state in handling the coronavirus pandemic. Included in the new guidelines is an executive order that stops local governments from mandating that people wear masks, according to Breitbart News.

“We have explained that local mask mandates are unenforceable. The Governor continues to strongly encourage Georgians to wear masks in public,” tweeted Candice Broce, communications director and chief deputy executive counsel for the governor.

Previous executive orders – and now this order – state no local action can be more or less restrictive than ours. We have explained that local mask mandates are unenforceable. The Governor continues to strongly encourage Georgians to wear masks in public. https://t.co/MpxkPUkmBL — Candice Broce (@candicebroce) July 16, 2020

Handler conveniently ignored the fact that her very own Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom of California has seen a massive increase in COVID-19 cases after allowing widespread Black Lives Matter protests and riots. Newsom has just shut down his state for a second time, closing indoor restaurants, gyms, salons, and all bars.

Of course, Handler didn’t mention any of this because she saves her unhinged political attacks solely for Republicans. When she’s not berating conservatives, Handler spends her time lecturing white people about how “racist” and evil they are.

The comedian recently told NPR that it’s “not enough” for white people to say that they aren’t racist. Instead, they have to actively be “working to dismantle the system.” What a joke.

This piece was written by PopZette Staff on July 16, 2020. It originally appeared in LifeZette and is used by permission.

Read more at LifeZette:

Portland fears a new CHOP, police act

Black DA torches Black Lives Matter for targeting her: Slams them for wanting to abolish the police

Bath & Body Works manager fired after screaming ‘f*** Donald Trump’ at man in pro-Trump face mask