Facebook post by Hunan Tadևosyan, Head of the Public Relations and Information Service of the Artsakh Ministry of Internal Affairs

Dear friends, colleagues,

You have probably all seen the video of the arrest of traitors and the message spread by the NSS.

It is clear from the uniform that one of them is an employee of the State Emergency Service. He was recently hired in the system, many of us did not even get to know him.

For almost a month, he wore the uniform of an institution whose officers did their best during the last war. Therefore, it should not be a unit of measurement և affect the rating of the rescue industry.

We must not weaken our faith and respect for the savior of Artsakh.

Unfortunately, recent events prove that there are flaws living with us. We unconditionally condemn any act of treason against the homeland.

In general, everything will become clearer and more known after the criminal trial, in accordance with the procedure established by the Code, by a court verdict that has entered into force.