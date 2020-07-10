UNESCO warns Turkey against Hagia Sophia mosque conversion – Panorama

The UN’s cultural agency UNESCO warned Turkey Friday against converting the Byzantine-era Hagia Sophia museum in Istanbul in to a mosque, urging dialogue before any decision is taken, AFP reported.

The Hagia Sophia, that was first a cathedral a mosque following the conquest of Istanbul, is inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritage site included in an area designated as “Historic Areas of Istanbul.”

“This inscription entails a number of commitments and legal obligations,” a UNESCO spokeswoman told AFP.

“Thus, a state must ensure that no modification affects the exceptional universal value of the property inscribed on its territory,” the spokeswoman said, adding that any modification requires prior notification to UNESCO and possibly examination by its World Heritage Committee.

She noted that the Hagia Sophia was inscribed within the “Historic Areas of Istanbul” as a museum, a posture that had repeatedly been communicated to Turkey through letters.

“We call on the Turkish authorities to initiate a dialogue before any decision is taken which could undermine the universal value of the site,” the spokeswoman said, adding that this message was reiterated to the Turkish ambassador to UNESCO on Thursday.

The source reminds that Turkey’s Council of State, its top administrative court, is taking a look at a case brought by a Turkish NGO that could allow the Hagia Sophia to be re designated as a mosque, a move backed by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The decision is expected later Friday, according to Turkish media.