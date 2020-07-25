UNESCO receives no guarantees of Hagia Sophia preservation from Turkey – Panorama

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has actually not yet been alerted by Turkey of the needed guarantees that Hagia Sophia will be maintained after being transformed from a museum into a mosque, UNESCO’s press workplace informed TASS on Friday.

“We have not received full information yet. Access to the cathedral is among a variety of issues, including the preservation of structural integrity and interior elements, management methods and others,” the representative discussed including that UNESCO would do its utmost to collect as much info as possible worrying the preservation of that cultural website.

According to the source, the choice to alter the status of Hagia Sophia museum will be talked about at a next session of the World Heritage Committee, which consists of agents of 21 member states.

To remind, earlier UNESCO revealed its inmost remorse for Turkey’s choice to alter the status of Hagia Sophia without initial discussion.