Taking into account the approach of the Minister of Culture of Azerbaijan that they will be engaged in the restoration of Afghan cultural monuments, the business trip of UNESCO to Azerbaijan becomes urgent. The RA Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan stated this today during the discussion of the report on the results of the implementation of the government program for 2021 in the NA Standing Committee on Foreign Relations.

It should be reminded that Azerbaijan destroys the Armenian inscriptions of Armenian monuments in the occupied territories of Artsakh, presents them as Afghan.

Anush Begloyan, a member of the “Civil Contract” faction, noted that Azerbaijan had set preconditions for the visit to UNESCO. “What is your position, what will be the response of the ministry?” Ararat Mirzoyan answered that the fact-finding mission of the structure did not visit the region last year. “Negotiations are still going on. According to the agreement reached by video for the last time in February, the visit should take place. “Unfortunately, there are different comments from the Azerbaijani side about the visit, its location and functions.”

The Minister added ․ “They think that the visit should take place on the basis of the relevant Hague Convention, which refers to the protection of cultural values ​​in war zones. The primary goal should be to assess the condition of Armenian cultural monuments in the territories under the control of Azerbaijan. “

Luiza SUKIASYAN