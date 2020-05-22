Unemployment rate could hit 23%: Kevin Hassett

By
Jackson Delong
-

“June will be higher,” Hassett stated. “That will be the turning point.”

He predicted that Congress and President Trump will agree on a so-called “fourth wave” of financial stimulus “sooner rather than later.”

That would add to the trillions of {dollars} already put aside by lawmakers in addition to the Federal Reserve in an effort to help shoppers, companies and native governments struggling because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Hassett added that now he believes many unemployed and furloughed employees would possibly return to the labor drive extra shortly than he beforehand anticipated. He credited the fast response from politicians and the Fed.

“This was the biggest negative shock ever, but we also had the biggest policy response ever,” Hassett informed Harlow.

Stocks have surged since mid-March on hopes of a fast rebound for the economic system. But many specialists are skeptical {that a} so-called V-shaped recovery will materialize.
Earnings estimates for Corporate America proceed to plunge, and it is unclear how a lot earnings will bounce again in 2021.
Renewed worries about US-China trade tensions and strict new security laws in Hong Kong additionally might the market and economic system too. The Senate wants to crack down on publicly traded Chinese firms listed within the United States that do not conform to open their books for accounting critiques.

“China is getting close scrutiny and we are considering all options,” Hassett stated. “We are not going to give China a pass.”

Source link

Post Views: 10

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR