Unemployment rate could hit 23%: Kevin Hassett

“June will be higher,” Hassett stated. “That will be the turning point.”
He predicted that Congress and President Trump will agree on a so-called “fourth wave” of financial stimulus “sooner rather than later.”
That would add to the trillions of {dollars} already put aside by lawmakers in addition to the Federal Reserve in an effort to help shoppers, companies and native governments struggling because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Hassett added that now he believes many unemployed and furloughed employees would possibly return to the labor drive extra shortly than he beforehand anticipated. He credited the fast response from politicians and the Fed.
“This was the biggest negative shock ever, but we also had the biggest policy response ever,” Hassett informed Harlow.
“China is getting close scrutiny and we are considering all options,” Hassett stated. “We are not going to give China a pass.”