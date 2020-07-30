Unemployment claims rise for second week in a row

Some 1.4 million individuals submitted for preliminary unemployed claims last week, up 12,000 from the previous week’s modified level, which was the very first boost in 16 weeks.

On an unadjusted basis, 1.2 million individuals submitted novice claims, down 171,000 from the week previously. The seasonal changes are typically utilized to ravel the information, however that has actually tended to have opposite result throughout the pandemic.

Continued claims, which count employees who have actually submitted for a minimum of 2 weeks in a row, stood at 17 million for the week ending July 18, up 867,000 from the previous week’s modified level. These seasonally changed claims peaked in May at almost 25 million.