Unemployment claims have fallen for 3 months, but millions still need jobless benefits

Last week’s new jobless claims introduced the overall claims filed for the reason that mid-March to 47.3 million.

And that huge quantity does not embody claims filed underneath the pandemic program that Congress created to offer benefits to extra employees who usually aren’t eligible for unemployment benefits, together with the self-employed. 728,000 folks claimed first-time pandemic unemployment help, the Department of Labor mentioned Thursday.

Continued common jobless claims, which depend individuals who have filed for unemployment benefits for at the least two weeks in a row, stood at 19.5 million.