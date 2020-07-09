Unemployment claims are falling. But 1.3 million still applied for assistance last week

Weekly claims were never in the ballpark of 1 million ahead of the pandemic.
Continued claims, which count workers who’ve filed claims for at the very least two weeks in a row, stood at 18.1 million.
Economists have shifted their focus to continued claims early in the day this summer, saying it’s a better indicator of how many people are time for work versus staying on benefits. But again the quantity is trending down slowly, and it doesn’t bode well for the economic recovery.
On top of this, many states have paused their economic reopening schedules following a rise in Covid-19 infections. That might keep people at home for longer, once they would have otherwise returned to work in later reopening phases.
The Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta’s latest CFO survey found that the common surveyed business didn’t expect to get back to its pre-pandemic employment level until the end of 2021.
