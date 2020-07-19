Unemployment benefits: The $600 boost ends this week

The coronavirus relief program technically does not expire until July 31, but this coming week will be the last for which benefits are paid — because payments are merely provided for weeks ending on either Saturday or Sunday.

Jobless Americans will still get state unemployment benefits, but the sunset of the Congress’ $600 enhancement — part of the $2 trillion economic aid package passed in March — will leave more than 25 million people thousands of dollars poorer each month. And it will expose more of the real pain of mass unemployment, in the same way many states are reimposing shutdowns.

“These emergency unemployment benefits have been propping up families and propping up the economy now for several months, said Kali Grant, senior policy analyst at the Georgetown Center on Poverty & Inequality. “Ending the huge benefits prematurely will really problem any economic recovery that could have been along the way.”

The provision was controversial from the start, due to the fact the $600 boost, when added to state benefits, is more than what two-thirds of workers made on the job, in accordance with an estimate from University of Chicago researchers.

But lawmakers approved it in late March included in a historic expansion of the nation’s unemployment program at any given time when health officials did not want people out trying to find work. The flat $600 payment was much easier for state agencies — of already struggling as a flood of claims inundated their antiquated technology — to implement.

Congress approved the boost for only four months, convinced that the economy would bounce back quickly once the coronavirus was vanquished and companies reopened. For a while, that seemed to be the case — with employers hiring significantly more than 7 million workers in May and June after shedding an unprecedented 20.5 million jobs in April.

Senate Republicans, who are anticipated to release their proposal this week, are usually loath to increase the full benefit. They feel it creates a disincentive for folks to return to work, an issue echoed by some companies. Instead, GOP lawmakers are thinking about scaling straight back the enhancement by a few hundred dollars and developing a bonus for many who go back to work.

Democrats, on the other hand, desire to continue greater benefit in to 2021. The House included that provision in the $3 trillion coronavirus relief bill it passed in May.

“The right thing to do for families and the economy is extend supercharged unemployment benefits,” said Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden, a Democrat. “They have unquestionably kept the economy afloat.”

Blunting the impact

The augmented benefit has blunted the impact of the coronavirus-induced economic trauma, which prompted the sharpest and swiftest loss of jobs on record in April. Still, 4.3 million homeowners missed their mortgage payments in May, the greatest level since 2011, in accordance with Black Knight, a mortgage data company.

And, most food banks were still seeing a big jump in demand in early July, compared to this past year, with 50% more people being served, normally, in accordance with Feeding America, a network of food banks. Just under 30% were new clients.

The $600 payment provides more than $15 billion a week to 25 million Americans, according to an analysis by Andrew Stettner, senior fellow at The Century Foundation. Many are using it to cover their rent or mortgage, buy food and invest in other basic needs.

Shanga McNair of Jacksonville, Florida, is one of them. The veteran bartender lost her job at a brewhouse when the state shut down earlier in the day this spring and then came ultimately back to work in early June at a jazz bar for around two shifts a week — down from her typical six. However, state officials closed the bars again in late June after coronavirus cases spiked, sending her back to unemployment. Her side jobs bartending at private parties and banquets also have dried up.

The $600 federal boost, together with her $275 weekly state benefit, is less than she made while working. It barely pays her rent but has allowed her to keep up with her bills. The 40-year-old, who also visits an area food pantry occasionally to supplement her grocery shopping, figures that if Congress doesn’t extend the enhancement, she has 90 days to find a job before she’s evicted.

So far, she’s had no luck. McNair has sent scores of applications to restaurants, warehouses, customer care firms and offices, nevertheless they have yielded nothing. She even completed an application while grabbing a bite at Popeye’s after seeing the manager working multiple jobs but was told there clearly was a hiring freeze.

“I hate depending on the government, but everything is out of my control,” said McNair, who’s putting two daughters through college and it has never collected unemployment before. She has written to her elected representatives in both parties. “You can’t just pull the rug because it’s not over.”

Eliminating the federal benefit will certainly reduce workers’ weekly unemployment payments by 50% to 85%, depending on their state, Stettner said.

As Congress debates how to proceed, more people are in risk of losing their jobs in fresh rounds of layoffs. United and American airlines have warned this month that tens and thousands of employees could possibly be cut or furloughed this fall. JCPenney announced last week that it would cut 1,000 jobs from its executive and regional offices. Other retailers, including Brooks Brothers and Neiman Marcus, have filed for bankruptcy.

Also, the spike in coronavirus cases has prompted at least two dozen states to halt or reverse their reopening plans, which will also cost people their jobs. For instance, California last week ordered the shuttering of bars, movie theaters and indoor dining at restaurants statewide, plus the closing of gyms, houses of worship, indoor malls, hair salons and some offices in many counties.

The impact is showing up in the data. The states with the largest surge in coronavirus cases earlier in the day this month also had the biggest escalation in initial unemployment claims, in accordance with William Rodgers III, chief economist at the Heldrich Center for Workforce Development at Rutgers University.

Some economists fear that the nascent jobs recovery will be derailed, sending much more people onto the unemployment rolls.

“Conditions in the labor market remain weak and the risk of mounting permanent job losses is high, especially if activity continues to be disrupted by repeated virus-related shutdowns,” said Rubeela Farooqi, chief US economist at High Frequency Economics.