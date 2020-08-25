Unemployment benefits: States are being approved for Trump’s relief, but most jobless Americans aren’t seeing the money yet

Some 30 states had actually been accepted into Trump’s Lost Wages Assistance grant program since Monday night, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which is administering it. FEMA has actually currently granted more than $14 billion in grants to states, the company stated.
However, couple of states have actually started dispersing that money to jobless locals, given that they need to execute brand-new procedures to do so. The program is not part of the standard unemployment benefits system.
At least one state has actually begunsending out the money About 400,000 Arizonans had actually gathered an overall of $201 million in advantages since last Thursday, consisting of the start of retroactive payments for the weeks ending August 1 and August 8, according to the state’s Department of Economic Security.
Other states, nevertheless,need more time Though Colorado was among the very first states to be approved, its Department of Labor and Employment approximates that locals will not begin getting the funds till mid- to lateSeptember Mississippi’s Department of Employment Security anticipates the money to be offered within 3 to 4 weeks.
Some states have actually stated it might use up to 6 weeks to release, John Pallasch, an assistant secretary in the Department of Labor, informed press reporters in a teleconferenceThursday But the average will be 3 weeks from August 8 given that states are currently transferring to change their systems, the company stated.
FEMA stated it will at first send out states 3 weeks of financing and after that make extra …