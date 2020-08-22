Unemployment benefits: Jobless are surviving on less than $200 a week in some states — and urging Congress to act

The Providence bartender, who hasn’t worked because the coronavirus pandemic shuttered his dining establishment in March, logs onto Indeed every early morning to hunt for work. He’s gotten tasks at banks, at merchants in shopping malls and at mobile phone shops. Only one company reacted, and it was to turn him down.

“Everyone is pretending they are looking out for us,” stated Carroll, 30, who made about the very same on the boosted unemployment as he did at work. “They are not the ones faced with: ‘Should I buy groceries or should I put my $200 this week to my rent?’ “

His message to Congress is easy: “Put yourself in our position and get something done.”

