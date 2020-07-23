Unemployment benefits are on the rise again for the first time in 4 months

The weekly first-time claims peaked at 6.9 million in the last week of March and fell continuously until last week, when the trend reversed. Economists had predicted claims would remain steady this week at 1.3 million, the same amount as in last week’s report

Nearly four months after the Covid-19 pandemic ravaged the health of Americans, their economy and their labor market, the upswing in economic data is tapering off.

A resurgence in infections and a rollback of reopening plans in several states is making it difficult for people to re-enter the labor force following the pandemic lockdown — and it could derail the vulnerable US economic recovery.

Stripping out seasonal adjustments, the number of initial claims is slightly lower than the adjusted figure, but it still rounds up to 1.4 million. During normal times, the seasonal adjustments help smooth the data, but during the pandemic it has been less helpful.

