Unemployment benefits: Another 1.5 million Americans filed for first-time unemployment claims last week

Another 1.5 million Americans filed for first-time unemployment benefits last week on a seasonally adjusted basis, the Department of Labor reported on Thursday.

Although initial jobless claims have been falling every week since peaking at 6.9 million in the last week of March, millions of people remain reliant on government aid to make ends meet because the pandemic eradicated their jobs.

More than 44 million individuals have filed for initial unemployment benefits since mid-March, when then US economy power down to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Stripping out seasonal adjustments, last week’s unemployment claims still stood at 1.5 million, a decrease of not exactly 83,000 from the last week. In normal times, seasonal adjustments are used to lessen the data set, but in this unprecedented crisis, the adjustments can distort the picture somewhat.