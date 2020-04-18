Unease at the border: Russia and China seek to downplay Covid-19 outbreak in Suifenhe | World news

As quickly as Jie Zhongfeng realized about her roommate who just lately returned to China contracting Covid-19, she booked a flight from Moscow to Vladivostok in Russia’s Far East and paid one other 300 yuan (about $42) to schedule a bus experience to the Chinese border metropolis of Suifenhe.

Dressed in full-body protecting go well with, masks and gloves, Jie didn’t eat or drink for greater than 20 hours throughout her journey for concern of an infection.

“After my roommate was confirmed to be infected, I became so scared. I decided to come back to China at once… I only felt safe after I crossed the border into China,” stated Jie, a 54-year-old who offered footwear for greater than 15 years in considered one of the wholesale markets in japanese Moscow’s Lyublino district. Jie wished to return residence as a result of if she had already been contaminated, she believed she might obtain higher medical remedy in China as a result of she wouldn’t have bother speaking with the docs.

She was amongst the greater than 2,000 Chinese nationals who crossed the land border checkpoint at Suifenhe earlier than it was shut on 7 April.

The inflow of Chinese nationals getting back from Moscow has turned the sleepy border city, which has a inhabitants of 70,000, into China’s new Covid-19 hotspot.

According to an announcement from the Chinese consulate in Vladivostok on Thursday, a complete of 346 Chinese nationals getting back from Moscow via Suifenhe contracted Covid-19. The whole variety of imported instances in China stood at 1,534 as of Thursday, figures from China’s National Health Commission confirmed.

In response, native authorities in Suifenhe launched strict lockdown measures, shutting down all residential communities in the metropolis, permitting just one individual from every family to exit and purchase primary requirements as soon as each three days.

At the similar time, comparable to the response in Wuhan, medical groups from different Chinese cities have been despatched to supply help. China’s state press has referred to as the effort “a battle to defend Suifenhe”.

After Jie crossed the border at Suifenhe, she was given a Covid-19 take a look at at the arrival corridor. Her take a look at got here again destructive the subsequent morning and she was despatched to a delegated lodge in the metropolis of Mudanjiang, about 90 miles (140km) to the west, for a 14-day necessary quarantine.

“I’m not allowed to leave my hotel room. I’m only allowed to open the door when they deliver food to me,” she stated.

While Jie crossed the border at Suifenhe before its closure, at least 330 Chinese nationals were stranded on the other side.

An inconvenient hotspot

China and Russia have both boasted of their “strategic partnership” amid growing tensions with the west, but the exodus of Chinese nationals has strained relations along the border.

Earlier this month local authorities in Primorsky Krai, the region bordering China, said they planned to send 330 stranded Chinese nationals back to China. But after the Chinese consulate in Vladivostock issued a statement calling the announcement “inaccurate” and said the border would remain closed Primorsky Krai officials removed the announcement from their website. Still, the local governor has called for a halt on Chinese nationals travelling from Moscow to Vladivostok.

“The shutdown of borders between the two countries has demonstrated the awkward situation China faces when dealing with an ally like Russia,” said Wu Qiang, an independent scholar formerly at Beijing’s Tsinghua University.

“The decision to close the borders came from Beijing’s concerns over growing domestic complaints that Russia had become the top source of imported Covid-19 cases in China,” Wu said.

On Thursday, the Kremlin said that during a phone call with Chinese president Xi Jinping, Russian president Vladimir Putin praised “consistent and effective actions” of the Chinese “which allowed the epidemiological situation in the country to stabilise”.



If the virus doesn’t kill us, we all have to make money to live our lives Jie Zhongfeng, former Moscow resident



Scholars say Beijing likely does not want to emphasise that a growing number of imported Covid-19 cases are coming from one of its most closest partners and both sides appear willing to downplay the unease at the border.

“This is an unpleasant situation. It’s a nuisance of course. But I don’t see any rupture of bilateral relations coming from this particular situation,” said Artyom Lukin, an international relations scholar at Far Eastern Federal University in Vladivostok, Russia.

“I might sound cynical. But these are just ordinary people. They’re not like the daughter of (Chinese technology giant) Huawei’s founder. They’re mostly traders and students. Cynically speaking, the Russia-China strategic partnership can easily sacrifice the interests of a few hundred ordinary people.”

‘I’ll definitely try to come back to Moscow’

Jie left Moscow in a rush without moving the shoes, worth more than a million yuan (about $141,000), from her stall in the market to safer storage facilities.

“If I had more time, I would definitely move the shoes to safer places. But my life and health were more important,” she said.

Since she left Jie has had to pay about 300,000 rubles (about $4,040) in rent each month for her apartment and her stall at the market.

“I don’t know when they’ll open the market again. But if I’m healthy when they reopen, I’ll definitely try to come back to Moscow. If the virus doesn’t kill us, we all have to make money to live our lives,” she said.