Underwater Waterproof Digital Camera for Snorkeling FHD 2.7K 48MP Selfie Dual Screen Video Camcorder Point & Shoot Digital Camera

Specification :

Waterproof capability: 3-meter/10-feet for one hour per time

Max. Pixels: 48.0 MP

Picture Formats: JPEG ; Video Format: AVI

Video Resolution: FHD 2.7K(2688X1520P/20fps), FHD 1920X1080,HD 1280X720P, VGA, QVGA

Dual Screens: Rear screen: 2.7 inches ; front screen 1.8 inches

Focal Distance 39in(1M)~infinitycm

Aperture: F/2.9

ISO: Auto, 100, 200, 400

Self timer: 2s, 5s, 10s delay

White balance Auto/Scenario auto

Battery Capacity: 650mAh

Built-in Memory / RAM: No

Output Interface: Micro USB 2.0

Flash lamp: Automatic flash, flash, mandatory flash, Red-eye reduction



Package Included :

1 x Digital Camera

1 x Li-ion Battery

1 x Charger

1 x USB cable

1 x Pouch

1 x String

1 x English user manual

HD Waterproof Camera: With 48 million pixels, our underwater camera can take high-quality images with rich details. 2.7K video resolution can record smooth video for you capturing your meaningful time. And our camera supports Micro SD card up to 128GB, you have no need to worry the storage. (SD card should be purchased separately)

10 FT Underwater Camera: Designed to work in all conditions, our underwater camera can be submerged in 10-feet of water without casing for one hour per time. And this camera is portable and perfect for all your activities such as: snorkeling, camping, swimming, diving, beaching and even on your holiday trips. With our waterproof camera, you can capture your life in anytime and anywhere.

Dual-Screen Design: Features a rear-facing 2.7″ full-color LCD display and a secondary front-facing 1.8″ selfie screen. With built-in 2/5/10-second self-timer for getting yourself along with the whole guys, never miss a moment of action at all in the family gatherings. With flashlight, you also can shoot vivid pictures in dark or dim environment.

Continuous Shooting & Recording While Charging: In continuous shooting mode, you can take multiple photos once press photo button, never miss every interesting pictures and provide more life materials for you. The waterproof camera for snorkeling supports the function recording while charging. Even though you need to use the camera for a long time, you have no need to worry about no power.

The camera is underwater camera, so the design of the battery card slot is more compact, it is more difficult to open than other cameras, the opening requires some skills, need help please contact customer service.