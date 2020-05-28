Understanding the massive scale of coronavirus in the US

As the state starts to reopen, it is apparent that life will appear starkly distinct on the other facet of the catastrophe. In only a couple of months, more than 100,000 individuals have expired in the US using a international toll of greater than 350,000 lifestyles, a scale both hard to grasp and outside any pandemic in history.
These massive amounts aren’t only anonymous characters. They represent human lives — and the innumerable loved ones left behind in the wake of the pandemic, cooperating with how to mourn and pay tribute to the individuals they have lost. Read some of their stories here.
Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering; Congressional Research Service; US Department of Defense; Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; World Health Organization; Government of Puerto Rico; Office of California Governor Gavin Newsom; National Hurricane Center; 9/11 Memorial & Museum; US Department of Labor; US Census Bureau; NYMEX; County of Santa Clara, California