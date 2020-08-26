“Underrated” Oliveira proved critics wrong with MotoGP win

Oliveira took a maiden win for himself and the popular Tech 3 clothing at the last corner of a thrilling Styrian Grand Prix last Sunday, capitalising when Jack Miller pressed Pol Espargaro broad at the last corner.

The Tech 3 sophomore lost possible podium shots in the Andalusian and Austrian Grands Prix due to racing events with fellow KTM riders Brad Binder and Espargaro.

Poncharal states he felt Oliveira was “underrated” by those beyond Tech 3 and the “perception” of the Portuguese rider has actually been among doubt over his qualifications as frontrunning skill in MotoGP.

“I don’t want to blame anyone,” Poncharal informedMotorsport com in a special interview. “He was a little bit underrated, because the results were not as good as the ones from Brad for example.

“But we understood why, since race 2 in Jerez we were 5th [on the grid] and he ran out the race after a Turn 1 occurrence, he could not reveal anything and I think we would have been really near a podium surface.

“Then we arrived in Czech Republic, he did a mistake in FP3 and then a very poor grid position [in qualifying] and then he did a fantastic race, but only ended up sixth.

“Austria race one, another racing occurrence, [this time] with Pol.

“So, this is why I was truly delighted since this person I’m informing you has the speed. But likewise, …