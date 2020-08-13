Underdogs upset John Augenstein, Davis Thompson at U.S. Amateur

BANDON, Ore.– The larger they are, the more difficult they fall.

Jonathan Yaun advised himself of that when he saw his match for Wednesday’s Round of 64 at the U.S.Amateur Yaun, an increasing junior at Liberty who simply a couple of months back was hardly ranked inside the top 500 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking, needed to start his match-play run versus Georgia’s Davis Thompson, a first-team All-American and the highest-ranked amateur in the field at Bandon Dunes.

“My initial thought,” Yaun stated, “I didn’t say dang it in my mind, but I was almost like, ‘Wow, I got a tough draw.’”

But his mindset rapidly altered: I can beat this man. And he did.

“It was a David and Goliath type of story,” Yaun stated.

Yaun, who didn’t even enter into today’s field up until last Wednesday, birdied 4 of his last 5 holes in a 3-and-1 triumph overThompson It was among 2 big-time upsets in the opening round of match play, as Charlotte’s Matthew Sharpstene likewise managed a surprise, sending out ruling runner-up John Augenstein house early.

“I know he’s a really good player, one heck of a player, and I definitely felt like I was the underdog,” Sharpstene stated. “But I’ve always had a chip on my shoulder, and I wanted to prove myself.”

AtNo 394 on the planet, Sharpstene …