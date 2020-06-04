Undercover Footage By Project Veritas Shows Violent Techniques Taught By Leaders

In undercover footage shot by Project Veritas, antifa leaders are exposed teaching members how exactly to gouge out eyes, and recommend “destroying your enemy” in a fight.

“Practice Things Like An Eye Gouge”

The undercover footage is focused on Rose City Antifa, of Portland, Oregon. Portland is among the most leftist cities in the united states, and is widely known because of its antifa and “black bloc” riots, which include masses of property damage and violence perpetuated against conservatives, the police, or anyone who just happens to get within their way.

The “Antifa Exposed” footage was obtained by an undercover operative for Project Veritas who infiltrated Rose City Antifa, and secretly recorded a gathering. In the meeting, Nicholas Cifuni, certainly one of their prominent members, taught others fighting techniques.

“Practice things like an eye gouge – it takes very little pressure to injure someone’s eyes,” Cifuni said. He also said member should “consider… destroying your enemy” in a fight.

“Not like delivering a really awesome right hand, right eye, left eye blow you know,” Cifuni continued. “It’s not boxing, it’s not kickboxing, it’s like destroying your enemy.”

Cifuni then mentioned the danger of not concealing your weapons, as “the police will probably be like, ‘perfect, we can prosecute these [antifa] f**kers, look how violent they are.’” Instead of claiming these were a non-violent, peaceful group, like the media likes to paint them, Cifuni admitted these were, but that “we need to f**king hide that sh*t.”

Antifa Are A Domestic Terrorist Organization, And Should Be Treated As Such!

If this footage of antifa directly advocating violent acts doesn’t convince people that the group is just a domestic terrorist organization, as President Trump declared them to be, then nothing will. We need to break the myth of them being peaceful warriors fighting against fascism, when really they truly are nothing more than hardcore communist thugs just planning to break some bones and shop windows.

The footage may be watched below.