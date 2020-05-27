Under The Stars ready to shine in 1000 Guineas | Racing News

Under The Stars is primed for her deliberate Classic date in the Qipco 1000 Guineas at Newmarket.

The James Tate-trained filly received the Princess Margaret Stakes on her second begin as a juvenile, earlier than happening to twice end fourth at Group Two degree and fifth in Group One firm.

She signed off the marketing campaign with a short-head victory in a gross sales race at Newmarket final October and Tate reviews the Night Of Thunder filly to be in prime type forward of the scheduled June 7 occasion.

He stated: “She’s match and effectively – however then she has been match and effectively since about April I feel!

“She’s ready for the Guineas and we hope she runs race.

“We wouldn’t mind a drop of rain before then, but there doesn’t look to be much in the forecast.”