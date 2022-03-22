Former RA Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan touched upon the topic of the Artsakh gas pipeline on his Facebook page. “It is obvious that the Azerbaijani authorities have installed a valve under the name of allegedly repairing the gas pipeline, so that whenever they want, they can stop supplying gas to Artsakh.

This is a deliberate act that causes serious humanitarian problems and mass violations of rights, leaving more than 100,000 civilians, hospitals, kindergartens, children and the elderly in Artsakh without heating and hot water in cold weather.

But this is what really exists, it expresses the real intentions of Azerbaijan – the genocidal policy.

I warn you so much with the evidence and facts that after the war the Azerbaijani authorities did not reduce their hatred and hostility towards Armenians. It will not happen either, because for them it is a source of political life, a way to divert their own people from internal problems in the form of an external enemy and to maintain power.