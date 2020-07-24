Under Armour Women’s Charged Assert 8 Running Shoe

Price: $42.97
(as of Jul 24,2020 11:12:53 UTC – Details)
NEUTRAL: For runners who need a balance of flexibility & cushioning. Lightweight mesh upper with 3-color digital print delivers complete breathability. Durable leather overlays for stability & that locks in your midfoot. EVA sockliner provides soft, step-in comfort. Charged Cushioning midsole uses compression molded foam for even greater responsiveness & durability, providing optimal cushioning & energy return. Solid rubber outsole covers high impact zones for greater durability with less weight. Offset: 10mm. Weight: 8.15oz.
Imported
Synthetic sole
Shaft measures approximately low-top from arch
NEUTRAL: For runners who need a balance of flexibility & cushioning
Lightweight mesh upper with 3-color digital print delivers complete breathability
Durable leather overlays for stability & that locks in your midfoot