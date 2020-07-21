Under Armour Sideline 64 Ounce Water Jug, Crystal

Price:
$24.99 - $22.73
(as of Jul 21,2020 09:04:58 UTC – Details)
As any serious athlete knows, hydration ain’t no joke. Ready to handle anything from two-a-days to tournaments, this thing holds an impressive 64 ounces. Dependable insulation keeps your drink nice and cold, while the easy access flip-top lid keeps your water breaks running smooth.
Double-wall foam insulated —keeps beverages cold for 12 hours
Leak-resistant locking flip-top lid with one-hand push-button operation
Fold-down carrying handle with integrated fence hooks
PRODUCT UPDATE: Based on athlete feedback, we improved this water bottle so it performs even better—tell us what you think by submitting a review
BPA free; 64 ounce capacity