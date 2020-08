Price: $11.99

(as of Aug 05,2020 03:23:17 UTC – Details)



Designed with a Quick-Shot lid and 32oz. Capacity, The UA Sideline squeeze bottle is made to keep athletes hydrated throughout the game.

One-way quick shot valve delivers high water flow so you can get the fluids you need when you need them

Hope plastic is durable & EASY to squeeze

Bpa free and dishwasher-safe

Capacity: 32 oz.

Manufactured by Thermos, exclusive licensee of under armor