Under Armour receives Wells notice that company and CEO could face civil charges

In a regulative filing Monday, the sportswear company stated the United States Securities and Exchange Commission sent out a “Wells Notice” on July 22 to its former CEO Kevin Plank , who likewise acts as its executive chairman, and its Chief Financial Officer DavidBergman

The notice associates with taped sales in between the 3rd quarter of 2015 and the 4th quarter of2016 The company utilized a “pull forward,” which is when it signed up a “customer sale that is executed earlier than originally planned,” according to the filing. That’s generally done to fulfill sales goals and is not in and of itself an offense of any SEC guidelines.

Under Armour clarified in the filing that the notice is “neither a formal charge of wrongdoing nor a final determination that the recipient has violated any law” and the SEC has actually not discovered accounting offenses from this or any other duration.

“The company and the executives maintain that their actions were appropriate and intend to pursue the Wells Notice process, which will include the opportunity to respond to the SEC staff’s position, and also expect to engage in a dialogue with the SEC staff to work toward a resolution of this matter,” the company stated.