Under Armour Beyond 18 Ounce Stainless Steel Water Bottle, Stainless

The Under Armour hydration bottle line from Thermos was built with the active athlete in mind. Athletes need to perform their best, and that starts with proper hydration. THERMOS vacuum insulation technology delivers maximum temperature retention every time so that your drink stays cold the entire time you’re training or competing. The Under Armour DOMINATE 24-ounce vacuum insulated hydration bottle will keep cold for up to 20 hours and features durable double wall stainless steel construction. The push button lid is easy to operate with one hand and includes a locking ring to keep the lid secure during transport. The soft touch silicone grip is comfortable to hold.

THERMOS vacuum insulation for maximum temperature retention; keeps cold for 20 hours

One-handed, push-button lid operation with hygienic cover and locking ring; flip up, clip on carry loop

Durable stainless steel interior and exterior

Soft touch silicone grip is comfortable to hold

18 ounce capacity