According to our information, the police is preparing materials against a Facebook user, Hayk M. On March 24, he left a comment under the post of Ara Zohrabyan, a member of the Liberation Movement, “Join the Prime Minister’s signature collection.” One of the lawyers reported the incident to the police, calling the user’s comment a call for violence. Materials are being prepared.

