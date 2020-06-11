Uncle Sam billboard in Washington state called ‘racist,’ targeted for removal: reports

One sample message: “No Mexican Olympic teams? All the runners and swimmers are here!”

KENTUCKY PROTESTER LOSES JOB OVER EFFIGY HANGING; LEE GREENWOOD ‘FURIOUS’ SONG WAS USED

It’s maybe not the first time the sign along Interstate 5 in Napavine, near Chehalis in Lewis County, has been targeted, Q13 FOX of Seattle reported.

In 1971, someone used spray paint to cover the sign – and in 1979 a lawsuit against owner Alfred Hamilton, now deceased, went all the way to the state Supreme Court, the report said.

But some local residents say the sign is okay with them and the petitioners should leave it be.

“It’s a matter of free speech,” nearby resident Lou Desmond told the station. “People don’t enjoy it, get your own personal billboard.”

“It’s part of this community, it’s been there forever,” resident John Moran said.

“If it’s not that sign, some body would set up another sign somewhere else,” resident Don Theus told Q13 FOX. “As long when i can remember, that sign has been there. So, I don’t pay no attention to it because I don’t need certainly to read it.”

But Nicholas Baum of Centralia, who started the petition, claims lots of people get the sign offensive.

“Whether they’re from Lewis County or they’re just from Washington and they’re driving through, they are made uncomfortable by this sign,” Baum told The Daily Chronicle of Lewis County. “I just don’t believe, in 2020, this is something we should be supporting.”

These days Hamilton’s survivors own the land and change the messages on the sign every once in awhile. They declined to speak with Q13 FOX.

CLICK HERE TO HAVE THE FOX NEWS APP

Last Saturday, someone set fire to the grass below the sign in what were an attempt to burn it down. But the sign was only slightly damaged.

Because the billboard is private property on private land, local officials have no plans to simply take any action against the owners, the report said.